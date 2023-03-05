NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Altheia Richardson, Ph.D., as chief diversity officer and vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. She will assume the role in mid-May.

As chief diversity officer, Richardson will lead the effort to refine and implement a strategic plan advancing programs, policies and practices on campus. She will work closely with students, faculty and staff to integrate diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into all facets of the college. Richardson will be the first person to lead this newly created department.

“Altheia is such a perfect fit for this position,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience leading diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives in higher education. She has a proven track record as a collaborator with all campus stakeholders and as a strong leader.”

Richardson has spent much of her career in various roles at Clemson University, most recently as associate vice president for strategic diversity leadership. In that position, she led a strategic plan initiative to help the university cultivate and maintain a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment. During her tenure, she also developed and led the first multicultural affairs department and co-chaired the task force that created the university’s first diversity plan.

Richardson is a member of the National Association for Diversity Officers in Higher Education, and she serves as president of the association’s Carolinas chapter. She is also a founder of the Carolina Coalition chapter of the National Coalition Building Institute.

“I am excited to begin my journey at Newberry,” said Richardson. “I felt right at home during my visit to campus in January. It was clear to me there’s something very special about this institution, and I’m looking forward to working alongside the amazing team there to assist them in reaching their goals related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. I hope to meet as many members of the Wolves family as possible upon my arrival.”

Richardson holds a doctorate in educational leadership and an MBA from Clemson University, and a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of South Carolina.