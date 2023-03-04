NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce held their 2023 annual meeting in January and they wasted no time showing their appreciation for the members of their board, the generosity of their sponsors and their accomplishments of the past year.

The meeting was formally opened by Chair Carlton Kinard who presented the nominations for the board Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. With no floor nominations, Karen Livingston and Mike Meetze were voted to the board for the February 2023 to January 2027 term.

Executive Director Michelle Long then took the stage to thank the sponsors in the room and began the slideshow of the accomplishments of the chamber in the past year. She remarked on the returning momentum of the social components since the COVID-19 years, as well as the Newberry Young Professionals for their new investment in the community.

Long then commended outgoing Board Member Doggett Whitaker for his tenure on the board, citing his dedication to upholding Robert’s Rules of Order and his insight into local business. Following that, the centerpiece of the night was Henry Brooks, as he was awarded Newberry County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year.

“This is touching, let me tell you,” Brooks said, “I want to thank the people at this table, my family. I was a bachelor for 34 years, living in a house on the river. Who would have thought that I would have a family like this? This whole town, this whole community is my family.”

Brooks took the audience through his journey of getting to Newberry, expressing his appreciation to feel at home in the town.