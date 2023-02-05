NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House received a sizeable donation from the TD Charitable Foundation (TDCF) and Newberry’s TD Bank branch, last week.

Bert Neel, store manager at Newberry’s TD Bank, presented the $30,000 check to Newberry Opera House Executive Director Anne Smith for the Newberry Arts for All program. Neel expressed his dedication to the success of the Newberry Opera House and his appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“Growing up here in Newberry makes it extra special when you’re able to give back to the community. With the Newberry Opera House, I was able to see back in the 1990s, when they refurbished, how much it means to the town. Now being an adult in Newberry, I’m proud to be able to say we’re giving back to downtown and proud to work for a financial institution that realizes the importance to give back,” Neel said.

Smith spoke to both her appreciation for the donation and the intent for the funds to most benefit Newberry’s iconic venue.

“We’re so excited that TD Bank has been partners with the Newberry Opera House for over three years,” Smith said, “This gift from the TD Charitable Foundation is a real gamechanger for us. Not only are we going to be able to expand the Newberry Opera House’s programming to include lectures and virtual events from all over the world, but this gift increases what we can offer the School District of Newberry County’s students. We cannot thank the TD Charitable Foundation and TD enough for their investment in the Newberry Opera House and the Community.”

According to a release from the NOH: “The regional TDCF 20th anniversary award was selected by TD leaders from across the Mid-South Metro, which encompasses Delaware to South Carolina. The Newberry Opera House was selected under the Connected Communities: Shared Experiences category.”

Also in attendance for the donation was Jack Shields, chairperson of the Foundation Board at the Newberry Opera House. He expressed his excitement for the future of the historic building.

“We are extremely grateful for TD Bank and their commitment to the community. I think the gift that they are giving is going to continue on giving to the community at large for the foreseeable future. We really appreciate everything they’ve done,” Shields said.