PROSPERITY — Taylor Derrick, Mid-Carolina High School senior, will continue to cheer at the collegiate level after signing her letter of intent to Newberry College.

Derrick, 17, has been a varsity member of the cheer program at MCHS for the last six years. Her decision to go to Newberry College involved both her desired major of nursing and the cheer program itself.

“They have an excellent nursing program and a beautiful campus,” she said. “They also have an excellent cheer program with amazing coaches.”

While attending Newberry College, Derrick is looking forward to meeting new people and furthering her skills as a cheerleader.

