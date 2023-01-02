NEWBERRY — West Carolina Tel (WCTEL) is committed to building a stronger future for the communities it serves. This year, the local technology provider is giving away $8,000 in scholarship money. Senior high school students are invited to apply now.

For decades now, WCTEL has been providing high school students the opportunity to receive funds for college, regardless of GPA.

“We are invested in furthering the education of tomorrow’s leaders. We want to reward students for doing their personal best and we encourage this year’s seniors to participate. It’s important that our youth know that we support and believe in them,” Jeff Wilson, CEO of WCTEL, said.

To be eligible, students must live in the WCTEL or WCFIBER service area and their legal guardian/parent must be a WCTEL or WCFIBER customer. The WCTEL Scholarship winner will receive $8,000 toward their college tuition paid in four annual distributions of $2,000, provided that the student continues to meet the scholarship program qualifications each year.

WCTEL is also an annual partner with the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) who, in cooperation with the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association (NTCA), offers several scholarships to rural high school seniors. The FRS scholarships are one-time payout distributions.

The great news is that the application is the same for both the WCTEL and FRS scholarships, so students only apply once. The application is now available online at wctel.com/scholarship and the deadline to apply is February 8, 2023.