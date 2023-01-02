NEWBERRY COUNTY — When WCTEL asked its customers and members to give big, people listened.

The organization’s first food drive of this kind, the “Give Big, Get Gig” initiative asked customers to donate at least three nonperishable food items for area food pantries in return for receiving a complimentary speed boost to WCTEL’s premier speed tier, one gigabit, for the month of December.

“We are fortunate to be in a position where we reach thousands of customers throughout western South Carolina,” said Jeff Wilson, WCTEL CEO. “It’s a powerful statement to see so many people step up in a way that benefits their fellow neighbors and citizens so significantly.”

The campaign, which supported food pantries in Abbeville County, Greenwood County, McCormick County, Iva and Newberry, generated nearly three tons of food donations. Donations were collected throughout the month of November at WCTEL offices and donated equally across all five areas on Friday, Dec. 9, during a company-wide coordinated effort.

“Our customers don’t need an incentive to give; but, we also wanted to thank them. December can be a busy time for everyone,” Wilson said. “Guests and family members fill up homes, many of which are connecting to WiFi as they play games, stream their favorite shows, work from home and hook up new home security equipment. If we can help their holiday experience by giving them a little speed boost in exchange for helping their fellow neighbors, it’s a no brainer.”

Supported pantries included:

• UCMAC.

• Food Bank of Greenwood County.

• Iva Food Bank.

• McCormick Helping Hands United.

• Newberry Living Hope Foundation Food Pantry.