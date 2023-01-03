NEWBERRY COUNTY — Satisfactory academic progress, or SAP, is an important phrase in the language of student aid for students to know, according to KHEAA.

SAP comes into play after you have taken college or technical school classes and are applying for student aid for the next school year.

All colleges that award federal student aid must have SAP standards, which are based on three key areas: GPA, pace and a maximum time frame.

The GPA students must have may vary by school, major and whether a student is pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree.

To meet the pace standard, students must pass a certain percentage of the classes they take in a given period of time. This may also vary by college.

Maximum time frame means students have to finish their degree within a given number of attempted credit hours. For example, a school may require a student to pass 120 credit hours to earn a bachelor’s degree, but the student must earn those 120 hours without taking more than 150 hours.

