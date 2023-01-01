WHITMIRE — Twenty communities from around South Carolina are receiving community development grant funds totaling more than $8.2 million for public improvement projects. One of those communities is Whitmire for Subertown/Gary sidewalk improvements at $475,000.

This funding comes from the South Carolina Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, which biannually awards grants to aid municipal governments for the purpose of improving economic opportunities and meeting community revitalization needs. The S.C. Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) awards the CDBG funds, which will benefit 86,904 residents and total $8,287,065.

“I think this is needed to get those who live in those apartments (located on the two streets) access to the town to do their business and shopping,” Councilperson Todd Johnson said during a Newberry County Council meeting discussing the grant.

“The CDBG program is an impactful way to create opportunities in communities that may otherwise have limited access to funding major revitalization projects,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “These projects support communities of all sizes in growing and moving forward to a sustainable future.”

S.C. Commerce awards CDBG funds each fall and spring. Selected through a statewide competitive process, local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10% match in funding to complete the projects. Grant funds are allocated on an annual basis to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and S.C. Commerce administers the CDBG program on the state’s behalf. CDBG assists communities in providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives:

• Benefit low- to moderate-income persons.

• Aid in the prevention or elimination of slum and blighted conditions.

• Meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.

For additional information on South Carolina’s CDBG program, including application guidelines and frequently asked questions, visit www.cdbgsc.com.