NEWBERRY COUNTY — To promote exercise in 2023 and to highlight the numerous places to walk in Newberry County, the seven mayors of Newberry County will walk in their towns on Monday, January 2.

From Mayor Billy Hollingsworth, of Whitmire, walking the track at Whitmire Memorial Library to Mayor Moses Rembert, of Peak, walking the Palmetto Trail, the mayors will highlight the variety of walking opportunities.

“We got this idea from the South Carolina State Parks, which promotes hikes and exercise to start the new year,” said Foster Senn, mayor of the City of Newberry. “In Newberry County, with so many walking tracks, trails and sidewalks available and with everyone needing exercise, we’re walking to promote a healthier Newberry County.”

Little Mountain Mayor Jana Jayroe will walk Reunion Park and her town’s sidewalks on Monday at 11 a.m. Prosperity Mayor Derek Underwood will walk the track at the Town Center and Main Street.

“Our sidewalks are good places to walk with the improvements we’ve made in recent years,” said Underwood.

Pomaria Mayor Darryl Hentz will walk the Palmetto Trail in Pomaria.

Senn will walk in downtown Newberry, starting at Memorial Park on Monday at 11 a.m.

New Silverstreet Mayor Joshua Harris will walk the Silverstreet Walking Track.

All of the mayors invite the public to join them.

Trails are also available in the county, including Lynch’s Woods, trails in Sumter National Forest and the increasingly popular Palmetto Trail, which goes across the county and South Carolina. The Peak to Prosperity Passage of the Palmetto Trail is one of the most popular segments in the state, according to the Palmetto Trail staff.

“The Pomaria Hub of the Palmetto Trail is located behind Wilson’s Grocery in downtown Pomaria,” said Hentz. “Walking and mountain biking are active at this location. You see two to five vehicles parked there at different times during weekdays and between 20-25 vehicles parked there on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Wherever someone chooses to exercise, the push is towards a more active and healthier Newberry County in 2023, the mayors say.