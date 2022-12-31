NEWBERRY — For over 100 years, the Newberry Fire Department has raised money to feed those in need in Newberry. The department’s annual turkey stew fundraiser allowed them the opportunity to purchase 68, $50 gift cards to those in need this year for the holiday season.

“Generally, high priority goes to the elderly and disabled or families who have been impacted by fire throughout the year. Although we cannot provide for every family in need, we are glad that we can help some. In years past, some families who have been in need at one time and have rebounded since then, have donated money to help others. This is a tradition we love and hope to continue. We want to thank everyone who donates money to our fundraisers to make this possible,” said Chief Gene Shealy.