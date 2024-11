NEWBERRY — The Newberry Fire Department recently assisted Komatsu with an event that helped bring Santa to the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. The fire department drove Santa with gifts, donated from Komatsu, then visited two daycare centers in town.

“This time of year, it’s nice to be able bring joy and smiles to the faces of all. The Newberry Fire Department is all about serving the community and helping others,” said Chief Gene Shealy.