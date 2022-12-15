NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office have charged 34-year-old Matthew Christopher Temples for burglary second degree and possession of cocaine first offense.

The Newberry Sheriff’s Office received a report on December 14, 2022, that a local church on C R Koon Highway had been burglarized. A laptop, guitar, money and other small items were taken, according to the NCSO. The pastor was able to provide security camera footage showing a white/male suspect coming up to the church and going inside the church.

Deputies gave a be on the look out for the clothing description of the subject to all area law enforcement agencies. An investigator remembered seeing a person fitting that description at a store and gathered further information about the suspect, per the NCSO. Deputies began to search the area and quickly located Temples at Walmart.

Temples was discovered to be in possession of the laptop that had been described by the pastor, according to the NCSO. Temples was arrested and during a search was found to also be in possession of cocaine.

“This is a prime example of an individual having no respect for property, even that of a religious establishment. We are very thankful for surveillance cameras and the attention our deputies give to their surroundings. The technology, deputies being aware of the crime and understanding the community and a quick response resulted in an arrest and recovery of property,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Temples for other crimes. Anyone with information should contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, (803) 321-2222.

Matthew Christopher Temples went before a Newberry County Magistrate for his criminal charges and had a bond set at $15,000 cash surety.