SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards and inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame. This honor represents a significant accomplishment in South Carolina’s restaurant industry and is presented annually to the Columbia area restaurateurs that exemplify long-term success in this challenging business.

“It’s always exciting to celebrate new restaurant concepts here in the Midlands, but it is a special honor to recognize the outstanding businesspeople and restaurateurs behind those longstanding favorites,” said Susan Cohen, president and CEO of the SCRLA. “These restaurants are not just known for their food, but also the influence they have had on the Midlands’ culinary scene over the years.”

The evening will begin with a reception featuring South Carolina ProStart students, followed by dinner and an awards ceremony. The Greater Columbia Chapter will also host a reverse raffle to raise money for the Hospitality Education Scholarship Fund, which has provided more than $260,000 to assist students who demonstrate an interest in and commitment to the hospitality industry.

The 2022 Restaurant Hall of Fame inductees include:

• Star Chappell, Cabana Cafe and Catering.

• Ricky Mollohan, Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe.

• Brian and Kelly Glynn, Village Idiot Pizza.

• Kristian Niemi, Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room.