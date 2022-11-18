Our feelings rise and fall with different circumstances. We know what it’s like to be angry one hour and smiling the next. Emotions are part of our personality and are God given. God’s word is eternal, an everlasting truth that can be counted on regardless of our emotions.

Many times we may feel hopeless, but God’s word says our hope is sure and certain and can never be taken away. We may feel powerless, but God’s word says we have all the strength we need in Him.

Psalm 29:11: “The Lord will give strength unto his people; the Lord will bless his people with peace.”

Sometimes we may feel lonely, but God’s word says He is always with us. That is whether we feel His presence or not. So we trust God’s word to be true. Knowing God is in control and that He is always with us.

We should always lean on the Word of God and not our feelings.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.