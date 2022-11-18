NEWBERRY COUNTY — Election Day was on Nov. 8 and following the election certification on Nov. 10, the results are in and official in Newberry County.

The following results are for Newberry County elections:

For Newberry County Council District 3, Republican challenger Karl Sease won the seat with 1,209 votes, incumbent Democrat Henry Livingston received 812 votes.

“I would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support,” Sease said on his official Facebook page.

For Newberry County School Board District 5, Hugh Gray received 1,095 votes, defeating incumbent Quin Cureton with 338 votes, this race was non-partisan.

“The way things worked out four years ago I feel like I let folks down. So, I’m really excited about the opportunity to be on the board again and to be a part of the educational process. Being a public servant is such an honor and I was reminded of that as I walked around the city streets and country roads of Area 5 talking to people in front yards and back porches. Our community and our district staff have high hopes for our children, and I feel it’s a distinct privilege to be part of that,” Gray said.

In the question of Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum, the yes votes won with 7,859 compared to 4,546 no votes.

“Staff will roll up its sleeves and begin implementation of the project approved by CPST Referendum and will work closely with municipalities to begin and fulfill those projects,” said Newberry County Administrator Christopher Inglese.

In the town of Whitmire, the following three individuals received the most votes and will serve on Whitmire Town Council: Maria Shields Dickerson 257, Tony Hill 186 and Michael Thomas 151.

In the elections that were write-in, Gerdi Lake won for Newberry County School Board District 2, Josh Harris won the Silverstreet Mayor race and Jay Piersol and Christine Harris received the most votes in the Silverstreet Town Council election.

As for the non-contested races, Republican Joe White (State House of Representatives District 40), Democrat Kelly Baker Nobles (Probate Judge), Democrat Johnny Mack Scurry (Newberry County Council District 6), Democrat Travis Reeder (Newberry County Council District 7), Rolf Mark Kiser and Toni Willingham Warren (Newberry County Soil and Water District Commission, two seats), Constance Young Shannon (Newberry County School Board District 7), Darryl Hentz (Mayor Pomaria), Zachary Hentz (Town Council Pomaria), Marty C. Frick and Steve White (Town Council Little Mountain, two seats) all officially won their races.

