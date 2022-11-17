NEWBERRY — Abbeville High School scored touchdowns on its first seven offensive possessions Thursday evening at home, as they ended Newberry High’s season with a 49-7 victory in the second round of the playoffs.

The game was moved up an evening due to potential storms coming through the area during the weekend.

Newberry’s first six possessions ended in five three-and-outs, and a fumble.

With 4:26 left until the half, the Bulldogs started their final possession of the second quarter.

Jamel Howse took Newberry down to the Abbeville 43, but negative plays and penalties kept them from a potential score before the half ended.

After the Panthers scored their final touchdown in the first two minutes of the second half, a running clock was started for the duration of the evening.

Howse ended a three-play 44-yard drive with 2:45 left in the game with a 22-yard pass from Kenton Caldwell.

Daniel Teran converted the PAT kick for the 49-7 final score.

With no play clock running the entire second half, only a Newberry kick-off ended the game.

Newberry ended the evening with 150 yards of offense from 42 plays.

Abbeville ran 35 plays for 350 yards.

While Newberry loses 14 seniors from this year’s team, they have a returning nucleus of 37 underclassmen.

Under first year Head Coach Cedric Jeter, Newberry finished their season at 5-7.