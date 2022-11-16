NEWBERRY — Mark A. Pacult, M.D., wrote an illustrated article for the New England Journal of Medicine after witnessing the close relationship between Oscar F. Lovelace, M.D., and the “Catfish King,” Pal Dominick.

Pal Dominick invited the two of them to go catfishing and shared his secrets on catching a large catfish; where the lay, how they eat, and the best spots to find them, such as sunken trees. Pacult was impressed by the closeness that the two shared, speaking about their personal lives and health while on the river.

The article highlighted the closeness Lovelace has with his patients from house calls to calling them personally, to spending time on the river and catfishing with some, like Dominick. Following the release of the article, a crew with the NEJ came down to film and speak to Dominick about catfishing with trot lines. Dominick also received a framed version of the article from Lovelace and the NEJ.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer. he is a student at Presbyterian College.