NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council recently approved a resolution to adopt and allocate funds for an outdoor fitness court as part of the 2023 National Fitness Campaign.

“We are super excited that the National Fitness Campaign stated we are eligible for the $30,000 grant, this resolution is asking for a commitment that we can match that $30,000 and we will work to raise the additional funds, which we are already actively doing. We’ve already reached out and will continue efforts through businesses in the community,” said Jessie Long, director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation.

The outdoor fitness court will cost approximately $170,000 and would be constructed at the Piedmont Technical College camps at Newberry Square. Long said it would have seven different stations where someone could work out doing activities like sit ups, pull ups, lunges, etc.

“Not right at first, but in the long run, we would do programming,” she said.

Councilperson Les Hipp asked what would happen if they commit to the grant, but they don’t get the rest of the funds needed.

“It will not happen; we won’t receive their $30,000 until we are ready to go. We have until mid-July, as far as timing, to get it installed,” Long said.

Councilperson Henry Livingston asked where the $30,000 will come from. County Administrator Christopher Inglese said they had a couple of options including ARP funds, budget amendment, one time capital contingency and possibly budgeting it next year, since the money isn’t due until mid-July.

“The Spartan Race also brought in $20,000 in unanticipated revenue,” he said.

Livingston said that $30,000 is a small portion of the $170,000 needed and that he thinks the outdoor fitness court is a good idea with a great concept, but had reservations about funding.

“We have fire and rescue coming and asking us for stuff and we tell them not in the budget, it goes against my belief to randomly come up with $30,000 when it is not budgeted,” he said.

Long added that Newberry County Parks and Recreation is actively pursuing ways to raise money for emergency services.

The resolution was approved 6-1, following a motion from Councilperson Nick Shealy and a second from Councilperson Travis Reeder, Livingston voted against.

Other business:

• Council held a third reading of a FILOT agreement for an $89,000,000 solar project. The agreement includes special source revenue credits to allow a predictable annual payment of approximately $216,050 for a 30-year term. It also provides for a $50,000 monetary contribution to install solar panels for two fire stations as well as a robust buffer requirement to ensure the project will not be visible for a right-of way. There was also a public hearing where no one spoke for or against.

• Council approved a third reading of a budget ordinance to reduce fees for copying at the courthouse from .50 cents per copy to .35 cents. A public hearing was also held where no one spoke for or against.

• Council approved a third reading for an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance from 22-23 to provide an amendment reducing the building permit fees by: 1. Allowing the option to use a signed contract to determine construction valuation. 2. Reducing the plan review fee from 50% of the permit fee to 25% for the residential projects. 3. Reducing the valuation of unheated space to 1/2 of the valuation of the heated space. The amendment would be retroactive to July 1, 2022. A public hearing was also held where no one spoke for or against.

• Council approved a first reading for a planning and zoning text amendment that provides for regulations to allow solar farms in R-Z Zone District as a special exception.

• Council approved a resolution that requires members of the Board of Zoning Appeals and Joint Planning Commission to complete the statutory, annual training prior to receiving the per meeting stipend.

• Council approved a resolution authorizing the animal shelter to declare a temporary moratorium for the intake of animals when the shelter is full to reduce euthanasia rates when needed.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.