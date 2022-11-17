NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Administrator Christopher Inglese resigned effective immediately to attend to some personal matters.

“I would just like to say thank you to Newberry County Council, for personal reasons discussed in executive session, I will need to resign to attend to some personal things,” Inglese said during tonight’s Newberry County Council meeting. “It’s been an extraordinary honor serving Newberry County, meeting council and staff and community. I appreciate council’s willingness to let me resign immediately so I can attend to those things.”

Council officially hired Inglese last year on Nov. 17. Inglese said he would like to be helpful and if there was anything they needed during the transition he was “a phone call away.”

“Like I said, it’s an extraordinary privilege to hold that seat and to be in such a wonderful community. We’ve enjoyed our time here and just cannot thank you enough,” he said.

Council Chair Todd Johnson said that Inglese would be missed and that they wished him the very best, not only in those personal matters, but in life.

At this time, no announcement has been made as to when a search for a new administrator will begin.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.