NEWBERRY — WCTEL and WCFIBER recently announced the launch of “Give Big, Get Gig,” a food drive throughout November encouraging customers and residents to donate at least three non-perishable food items at any WCTEL and WCFIBER offices.

In return, customers will receive a “speed bump” to a gig for the month of December.

“This project comes down to paying it forward,” said Jeff Wilson, WCTEL CEO. “Our communities take care of us, and we need to take care of each other. Additionally, many of our customers will have guests over the holidays, which can lead to more internet usage in their homes. As a token of our gratitude for their generosity, customers donating three or more items will be upgraded to our premier internet service plan with one gig speeds.”

Wilson said current gig customers who donate will receive a gift in lieu of the speed bump.

Benefiting food banks are:

• UCMAC (Abbeville).

• First Baptist Church (Iva).

• Helping Hands (McCormick).

• Food Bank of Greenwood County.

• Living Hope Foundation Food Pantry (Newberry).

Collection bins will be placed in the lobbies of the following offices beginning Nov. 1 and lasting throughout the month. The drive will conclude Nov. 30, and customers will receive the speed bump on Dec. 1.

“We encourage everyone to support this initiative, whether you are a customer or not,” Wilson said. “We have an opportunity to collectively make a big impact on the lives of our fellow neighbors.”

WCTEL office locations: Abbeville: 233 Hwy 28 S, Abbeville, SC 29620; McCormick: 200 Virginia St, McCormick, SC 29835; Iva: 619 W Front St, Iva, SC 29655.

WCFIBER locations: Greenwood: 1410 Montague Ave Ext, Greenwood, SC 29649 and Newberry: 739 Kendall Rd (inside of Fulmer Heating & Cooling), Newberry, SC 29108.