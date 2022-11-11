Sometimes we may be disheartened and wonder if God really loves us anymore. We may be so wounded by painful circumstances and wonder if God could really heal our hurt.

We all have experienced the anguish of such times. But it’s wonderful to know that our Savior comes to our aid at such times with tender love.

At times we may feel like a bruised reed about to break or a smoldering wick, but we can take courage. God is both strong and tender enough to heal and revive our spirit. At our weakest moment, God’s love will sustain us. We can count on God’s tender mercy to rescue and restore us in our darkest hours. When we are weary He will touch and restore us.

God will give us the strength we need. We just have to call on Him.

We can be comforted in knowing that God will get us through the storms in our lives. This will give us the confidence and comfort we need to carry on.

Hebrews 4:16: “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and grace to help us in time of need.”

Through our relationship with Christ we can truly discover that God’s love for us is strong and tender.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.