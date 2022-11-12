To the Newberry community, thank you so much for all your support over the last two years. My time as president of NYP has come to an end. We have added many new members, collected over 2,000 items for our annual H.U.G.S. drive and brought the first registered LIttle Free Pantry to Newberry, with two more to come! In this last article, I would like to put a spotlight on some other events and also introduce you to the 2023 NYP Board of Directors.

In October, we hosted our second annual Disc Golf Tournament in conjunction with Thrivent Financial to help raise funds for our Little Free Pantry project. Our third place finishers were Nathan Lee and Josh Rendelman, second place finishers were Cody Clark and Justin Kilgore and our first place finishers were Colby Kneece and Jacob Coffey! We hope you will all keep an eye out for our third annual Disc Golf Tournament next fall.

Also starting in October was our fifth annual H.U.G.S. Drive. This year our goal is to collect 1,500 items! H.U.G.S. stands for hats, underwear, gloves, and socks. All donations should be in the original packaging and we will also be accepting monetary donations and are happy to do the shopping for you! We are working alongside the African American Alumni Association at Newberry College, the Muller Center at Newberry College and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. Drop off locations are at the Muller Center in Keller Hall on the Newberry College campus and at the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. The drive runs from October 17, 2022, through December 2, 2022.

We will be hosting our annual Holiday Party on Friday, November 18, following the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Newberry. The party will be held at Main and Nance on the corner of Main and Nance from 6:30 p.m.-until. If you are curious about NYP or just want to stop by to say hello, all are welcome! We would love to see you!

Last but not least, I would love to introduce you to the 2023 Newberry County Young Professionals Board of Directors. Mary Alex Kopp will be serving as president, Sarah Sprott as vice president, and Sarah Nichols will be serving as secretary/treasurer. Jared Wicker, Matthew Hamilton and myself will be serving on the Board of Directors as well. We are very excited about the new year and the new opportunities to meet more of our young professional community. If you know of anyone interested in joining please send them our way!

We wish you all the best during this very busy season! Thanks for your constant support for the Newberry County Young Professionals! We are truly excited about what the future has in store for us!

Samantha Snyder is the president of the Newberry County Young Professionals.