NEWBERRY — The Newberry Fire Department held an awards and promotional ceremony recently with several staff members sworn in, promotions and awards.

Awards and promotions were as follows:

• Firefighters sworn in: Darian Hair, Daniel Banister, Chansel Minick, Caleb Moates and Joshua Swindler.

• Ben Dukes promotion from senior engineer to lieutenant.

• Malik Gibson promotion from firefighter to engineer.

• Colton Roberts promotion from firefighter to engineer.

• RJ Dowd promotion from lieutenant to captain.

• Captain Brian Beck, Engineer Malik Gibson and Senior Engineer Michael Parker were awarded the Medal of Commendation for exceptional response and care to an unresponsive patient in July 2021.

• Chief Gene Shealy and Senior Engineer Michael Parker both received the Life Saving Medal for resuscitation of a life in response to a vehicle accident in May of 2021.