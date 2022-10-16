NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum unveiled a new exhibit over the weekend, “Coming Home to Newberry.” This is a two-part exhibit commemorating the 100th Homecoming of Newberry College and reviews the history of how Newberry became home to the college.

“Looking specifically at the year 1922, when both the first Homecoming and the dedication of the first version of Setzler Field occurred, the exhibit explores what the campus of 1922 looked like and showcases specific students and faculty from the period,” said Steven Knapp, executive director of the Newberry Museum.

The exhibit shows the college through transitions, setbacks and growth as well as brings to light the key personalities who carried Newberry College in their hearts.

“The commitment is shown over a period from the later part of the 1820’s through the college’s re-establishment in Newberry in 1877. A journey of faith and dedication, the focus of the exhibit spans the institution’s location changes as they were compounded by historical circumstances and ultimately led from its foundation in Newberry County to a triumphant return home,” Knapp said.

Denise Reid said that throughout the “Coming Home to Newberry” exhibit, visitors will find giants of faith who were men of vision, sharing common resolve in support of Newberry College.

“For almost 200 years, the school that would become Newberry College has been carried in the hearts of its supporters, its students and alumni, its faculty and administration and most assured in the Board of Trustees. Today, we dedicate this exhibit to two of those Newberrians, who like the giants of faith in the past, were themselves the epitome of local supporters of the college,” she said.

Reid said these two men were both Newberry College graduates who went on to serve in numerous leadership capacities and played prominent roles as members of the Newberry College Board of Trustees, Wick Ashburn and Wayne Pearson.

“Ashburn and Pearson were truly Newberrians at Heart,” Reid said.

“Fraternity brothers from their college days and friends throughout their adult lives. Wick was a charter member of Delta Epsilon, Wick and Wayne were both members of the Kappa Alpha Graves Province Court of Honor,” Reid said.

She added that “Coming Home to Newberry” was for Wick and Margie Ashburn and Wayne and Patricia Pearson.

“From countless tailgates to the Ashburns having their second home in Newberry, the Pearsons and the Ashburns had children who attended Newberry College. Wayne’s son, Lewis Pearson, graduated from Newberry in 2002 and the Ashburns’ daughters, Leslie graduated in 2005 and Ramsey in 2010. Patricia Pearson continues service as a current member of the Newberry College Board of Trustees,” Reid said. “We are honored to dedicate the “Coming Home Newberry” exhibit in memory of Wick Ashburn and Wayne Pearson who embodied the spirit “Coming Home” and were many ways the inspiration for the exhibit. Today, we gratefully remember their service, generosity and leadership as we celebrate their lives as Newberrians who loved to come home”

The “Coming Home to Newberry” exhibit will be on display at the Newberry Museum (1300 Friend Street, Newberry) until mid-January 2023.

