Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, presents Geoffrey Long the trophy as the winner of the Apple Bake-Off.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce held their inaugural Apple Cook-Off on Oct. 8 during the Grow Newberry Farmer’s Market. Competitors were asked to create a dish utilizing apples, the only stipulation in the contest.

Here were the participants and their dishes: Megan Setzler (apple pastry), Brandon Draeger (cinnamon roll apple cobbler), Mellissa Richardson (apple cider cake), Geoffrey Long (apple strudel with caramel pecan sauce) and Erica Graham (caramel apple muffins).

By judges’ decision, Long was declared the winner.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.