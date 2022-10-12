NEWBERRY – Rescheduled from its previous date, the City of Newberry will host a “Fifth Friday” reboot this Friday, October 14, followed by a full day of Newberry Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 15.

Similar to the monthly Main Street Shop and Dine events that occur on the first Friday of each month, head downtown this Friday from 4-8 p.m. for a “Fifth Friday,” reboot featuring the band, Spare Parts on stage in Memorial Park.

Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street for this event. Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows pedestrians to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district. Main Street will be closed Friday from Caldwell to Nance Streets and McKibben Street will be closed from Boyce to Friend.

Bridget Carey, the city’s tourism and events manager, said visitors would have the opportunity to purchase food from a food truck as well as beer sales provided by the Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA) and Figaro Market.

The event was created to kick off a fantastic weekend with Newberry’s Oktoberfest event the following day, October 15.

An array of fine arts and crafts vendors will be found along downtown’s Main Street. Authentic German cuisine, fair-style treats, quality barbecue, and more will be available in the food court area of the event.

The 2022 event will feature two Biergarten locations offering a variety of domestic and German imported beers. The Rocktoberfest Stage will play all day including polka and German traditional tunes, country, variety hits, and classic tunes.

At 1 p.m. the stage will host the Best Traditional German Outfit contest for anyone attending the festival in traditional Bavarian attire. Families are encouraged to stop by Newberry Hospital’s Kindertown. Check it out for free kid’s amusements and crafts, and vendors selling children’s items and more.

Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to visit the Newberry Opera House and view cars from the local Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group.

For more information, visit the Newberry Oktoberfest website at www.newberryoktoberfest.com, or follow the City of Newberry on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn).

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.