CAMDEN — Wrapping up their second tournament of the fall season, the Newberry College men’s golf team turned in a tenth-place finish at the Camden Intercollegiate, hosted by Limestone University at Camden Country Club.

The Wolves finished with an 899 (+59) for the tournament, just four strokes back from Young Harris who took home ninth place and 11 strokes behind the eighth-place finishers in Belmont Abbey. Anderson took home the team crown with a 7-over score as team through three rounds.

A tough day on the course for the Wolves saw freshman Sander Bilkom Hagen (Tonsberg, Norway) and senior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) both finish in a tie for 28th in the tournament as they finished 13-over through the two days of golf. Competing as an individual, sophomore Miguel Meza (Torreon, Mexico) finished just one stroke behind that pair as he finished in a tie for 31st with a 14-over score.

Fellow sophomores Benny Fischer (Regensburg, Germany) and Carlos Camaros-Ruiz (Madrid, Spain) also finished with identical scores after the two-day tournament as they were able to finish tied for 44th with a 19-over showing. Sophomore Tom Hull (Spalding, England) finished with a 49th place finish, shooting 21-over for the tournament.