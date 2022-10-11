NEWBERRY — A Prosperity man is headed to prison for 20 years after pleading guilty Monday to a felony DUI charge that left one woman dead, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Tuesday.

Shane Cameron Rogers, 34, of Prosperity, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to one count of felony DUI resulting in death. Circuit Judge Eugene C. Griffith Jr. accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Rogers to 20 years in prison. Rogers has seven prior DUI convictions and had a suspended license at the time of the incident.

Just before Christmas last year, the victim was traveling along U.S. Highway 76 near Wessinger Road when her vehicle was struck head-on by Rogers, who was driving a work truck at the time. The victim died on impact. Rogers fled the scene and was later captured on railroad tracks by Newberry County deputies following a brief foot chase.

Assistant Solicitor Taylor Daniel handled the case for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Victim Advocate Lauren Powers. Rogers was represented by Victor Li of the Richland County Bar.

Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office in securing the lengthy prison sentence.

“Shane Rogers is a habitual drunk driver who due to his inability to stop doing so, took the life of woman who was beloved by her family a true servant of others,” Stumbo said. “I pray this gives this beautiful lady’s family some closure and they can begin the healing process.”