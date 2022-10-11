NEWBERRY — After a tightly battled first set, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (8-11, 3-7 SAC) were able to battle back and show some dominance in a 3-1 victory on Friday night versus UVA Wise.

The sides were even through the midway point of the first set, before the Cavaliers were able to find momentum of their own. Freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) led a charge to get the Wolves to set point, but UVA Wise was able to comeback with a defense of their own and take the first set 27-25.

Neither side of could make long runs in the second period to start, until a 5-0 run sparked from Shaffer and junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga) put the Wolves up 17-11 midway through. The Cavaliers made a small run of their own, but a 7-0 run from the Wolves, including three consecutive aces from Hall, led the Wolves to a 25-17 victory to tie it up at a set each.

The Wolves were able to hold a steady lead throughout the third set. UVA Wise was able to find a way to shorten the gap, but an attacking spree led by sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) was able to push the Wolves past the Cavaliers and was able to take a third set victory, 25-22.

The momentum stayed on the side of the Wolves starting the fourth set as they were able to find their groove. The Wolves had a runs of five straight and four straight before two huge back-to-back kills from Shaffer ignited the crowd and would looked to be the dagger the Wolves needed, as they closed out the final set, 25-15, to take a 3-1 victory.

Hall led the way for the Wolves with 17 kills, followed by both Herlehy and Shaffer with 13. Senior Avery Webb (Florence) had a huge night for Newberry, having 33 assists..