NEWBERRY — In honor of National Newspaper Week, Oct 2-8, 2022, Mayor Foster Senn presented the staff of The Newberry Observer with a proclamation declaring this week National Newspaper Week in the City of Newberry.

“Whereas, the presence of local newspapers is a hallmark of a free and democratic society, and newspapers help American citizens learn vital information about their communities and local government,

“Whereas, local newspapers play an important role in raising the quality of life and keeping communities informed on news, local government, schools, sports, elections, celebrations and milestones in citizen’s lives,

“Whereas, The Newberry Observer was founded in 1883 and over 139 years has kept Newberry County informed and connected, and continues to publish a quality newspaper each week,

“Whereas, the 2022 National Newspaper Week is the 82nd annual celebration with a theme this year of “Newspapers Are Relevant” and is recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees across North America and is sponsored by the Newspaper Association Managers,

“Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved, that I, Foster Senn, Mayor of the City of Newberry, do hereby proclaim the week of October 2 through October 8 as National Newspaper Week and encourage all citizens to join in expressing our appreciation for local newspapers and the role they play in our society and locally.”

“On behalf of the staff of The Newberry Observer, I would like to thank Mayor Senn for once again recognizing National Newspaper Week and The Newberry Observer. This is an important week to reflect on why local journalism matters. Every week, we try to provide content to the Newberry County community that cannot be found anywhere else,” said Publisher Andrew Wigger. “We could not do what we do each day without the community and the support given to us each week.”