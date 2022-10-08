NEWBERRY — The Wolf Pantry at the Weber House officially opened on the Newberry College campus, last week.

Food and financial insecurities are plights known all too well by college students all over the country. Newberry College Campus Ministries, in association with Thrivent and assistant deans, Quinn Cureton and Jakqulyn Williams, are offering assistance to those students who endure those insecurities.

Last Thursday, the Wolf Pantry was opened to the campus following a presentation from David Coffman, campus minister. The pantry aims to provide food and nourishment to Newberry College students who are in need. After beginning his speech with some history and an opening prayer, Coffman began to introduce some of the people who made the opening of the Wolf Pantry possible, beginning with John Glasgow of The Living Hope Foundation.

“I’m deeply excited. Pastor Dave, and a few others I work with a few months back, came to me about setting up this food pantry and I thought it was such a super idea,” Glasgow said. “He approached us because of our experience with food pantries, we’ve been open since 2005 or 2006, so he felt like we had the experience that would help.”

After Glasgow finished his speech with thanks to the college and the community, Cureton and Williams spoke to their experience crafting the Weber House.

“I had this idea about a year ago because we had some international students that couldn’t get to the grocery store, we had other students who we found out may have been living in their cars, or different situations that came by our desks at student affairs,” Cureton said when speaking on his inspiration behind the pantry.

Cureton went on to impart some inspirational words to the crowd of students, faculty, staff and members of the community.

“Having an idea is great, but being able to collaborate with others and people pushing that idea is even greater,” Cureton said.

Cureton thanked his partner in the venture, Williams, before inviting her up on the stage to say a few words.

“Thank you for the collaboration. It’s been really wonderful and just amazing seeing it come to fruition. Now we have some type of a response for when we have those moments and those outliers,” Williams said.

Coffman took to the stage again to give thanks to Mayor Foster Senn, Councilperson Jackie Holmes, Sherrif Lee Foster, Councilperson Carlton Kinard, Republican State House nominee Joe White, Councilperson Lemont Glasgow, the representatives from Samsung, Robbie Kopp from Thrivent and higher administration from Newberry College for their support.

He then introduced Pastor Emily Edenfield to speak a brief message about the merits of the Wolf Pantry.

“In loving our neighbors, we’re showing love to the God who made our neighbors. We love God by loving our neighbors,” she said.

Coffman then took the stage once more and led the group of attendees in prayer before bringing student volunteers to the front of the deck to cut the ribbon.

President of Newberry College, Maurice Sherrens, spoke to his excitement about the launching of the Weber House.

“People would be surprised how many college students don’t have the money to get three meals a day. I think the idea of a campus pantry is outstanding and I hope we can host the hours that it’s open and keep it fully stocked,” he said.

The Wolf Pantry is open for the students of Newberry College on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 3-6 p.m.