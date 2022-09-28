NEWBERRY — In following the track of Hurricane Ian, the City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest event has been rescheduled from its original date of October 1 to be held in downtown Newberry on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. This festival of German heritage has attractions for all ages and admission is free.

In conjunction with the postponement of the Oktoberfest event, the “Fifth Friday” event on September 30 has also been postponed until Friday, October 14.

“As there are many invested in this weekend’s events, we feel that it is in the best interest of our participating vendors, organizations, businesses and patrons to postpone until the scheduled event make-up date of October 15,” said City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Collin Shealy.

Shealy said that patrons can still expect to see all of the elements they’re used to in the traditional Oktoberfest event.

An array of fine arts and craft vendors will be found along downtown Main Street. Authentic German cuisine, fair-style treats, quality barbecue, and more will be available in the food court.

The 2022 event will feature two Biergarten locations offering a variety of domestic and German imported beers. The Rocktoberfest Stage will play all day including polka and German traditional tunes, country, variety hits, and classic tunes.

At 1 p.m. the stage will host the Best Traditional German Outfit contest for anyone attending the festival in traditional Bavarian attire. Families are encouraged to stop by Newberry Hospital’s Kindertown. Check it out for free kid’s amusements and crafts, and vendors selling children’s items and more.

Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to visit the Newberry Opera House, see free puppet shows at the Ritz Theater, and view cars from the local Midlands SC Muscle and Classic Car Group.

For more information, visit the Newberry Oktoberfest website at www.newberryoktoberfest.com, or follow the City of Newberry on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn).