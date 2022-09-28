NEWBERRY COUNTY — Due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian, all schools and offices will be closed Friday, September 30, with students and staff participating in eLearning.

“Teachers will post assignments for students to complete, but there will be no live Google Meets on this day. Students who do not have internet access will need to download assignments during school on Thursday. Students will have a five school day window of time to turn in eLearning assignments. If assignments are not returned within that five school day window, the student may be counted absent for the day. There will be no school-related activities, including athletics and Boys and Girls Club on Friday, September 30,” per the Newberry County School District.

Newberry County School District leaders will continue to work closely with county emergency management officials to assess the impact on the district. It is expected that we will return to normal schedule on Monday, October 3.