GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Wrapping up their first tournament of the young 2022-23 season, the Newberry College men’s golf team turned in a 14th place showing at the UNG Mizuno Invitational, hosted by the University of North Georgia at Chattahoochee Golf Club.

Sophomore Carlos Camaros-Ruiz (Madrid, Spain) led the way for the Wolves in the tournament as he posted a third-round score of 76 to finish 5-over for the tournament and tied for 39th place. Freshman Eric Nord (Blythewood) moved up a spot in the team rankings after his third-round score of 77 moved him to 7-over for the week and secured his spot on the leaderboard at 50th.

Senior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) also carded a 77 in the final round of action, leading him to an 8-over finish in the tournament, good enough to find himself in a tie for 57th. Sophomore Benny Fisher (Regensburg, Germany) finished +9 to sit in a tie for 63rd while senior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) finished tied for 90th with a 15-over showing for the week.