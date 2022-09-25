NEWBERRY – Raleigh Hickman has taken the position of director at the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office. As a veteran himself, serving eight years in the Navy and 15 in the Army, Hickman understands the struggle that veterans go through after leaving the military. He’s driven to help veterans better understand how the VA works and ensure they receive the benefits they need.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping veterans since I served in the military. I’ve seen some of the effects on veterans who are not educated on the benefit services that are offered. I want to be that bridge and close the gap for the veterans and help them get what they need when they get out,” Hickman said.

With 400,000 retired veterans living in South Carolina, the state ranks eighth in the highest population of veterans. Newberry County serves over 2,000 of those veterans with high numbers of living World War II and Vietnam veterans.

“Here in Newberry, we serve around 2,000 veterans, 750 of those veterans are over the age of 70, Vietnam veterans. There aren’t a lot of young veterans. We still have 109 living World War II veterans,” Hickman said.

With so many veterans, especially older ones, the VA struggles to get the word to them about receiving the benefits and help that they have earned.

“Sometimes it’s hard to relay the message to the veterans that served in Vietnam that it is important that you become part of the VA system. There’s not a stigma that says you’re less of a man because you go to the VA; it’s something you’ve earned,” Hickman said.

Hickman’s main goals as director are to understand the system to better serve veterans by providing all the information they need, as well as to keep an open-door policy with veterans. He wants veterans to know that he is there to help and listen to them.

“My short-term goal is to make sure I understand the system well enough to give information to veterans, so they understand it too. My long-term goal is to have a rapport with veterans, an open-door policy, so they can come in and chat, to be listened to,” he said.

The benefits the Veteran’s Affairs Office can provide can be life changing for many, and Hickman wants to be able to provide those benefits for the men and women who deserve them. For Hickman, being the VA director is not a job, it’s a calling.

“Veterans should know that what I provide can be life changing. Just one stroke of a pen and they can go from making no money to $3,000 a month, paid by the government. I can provide health benefits, education benefits, and jobs. This job is not just a job, it’s a calling,” he said.

The biggest challenge the office faces is getting the word out to the veterans of Newberry County. In order to get the word out, Hickman has plans to get involved within the county to hand out flyers and communicate what the VA can provide.

“I plan on trying to promote more involvement in job fairs, to hand out flyers, to try and communicate the message that way. When we do the Veteran’s Day Parade, I want to give handouts there explaining the service we provide,” he said.

Hickman wants veterans to know, more than anything, that the door is open, and he is ready to help and provide them benefits. The VA is there to serve the veterans and provide as much help as they can give.

“The one major thing that I want veterans to know is that if they are hurting emotionally or physically, we are here for them and to serve them. Our job is to service veterans, we don’t discriminate or judge. If you have a problem, please come and see us, all you have to do is come in with your record and we’ll do everything for you,” he said.

The Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office is located at 1856 Wilson Road, Newberry.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.