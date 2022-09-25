NEWBERRY — Newberry College recently announced that John Lesaine, Ed.D., will take on a new role as associate dean for student-athlete success.

The professor and administrator’s new role will focus on the academic success, career development, leadership, diversity and inclusion of student-athletes. Lesaine will also coordinate athletic retention efforts and first-year academic advising. He has served in a similar capacity in the Center for Student Success since 2019.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Lesaine is joining our staff as associate dean for student success,” said Sean Johnson, director of athletics. “He already makes a tremendous impact on our student-athletes, and now with his new focus, he will enhance our goal of truly being a student-centered department.”

Lesaine earned his bachelor’s degree from Newberry College in 2007. He returned to his alma mater in 2009 as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team. He joined the sport professions faculty in 2012, and he is a three-time Student Government Association Professor of the Year.