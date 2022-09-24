NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that Timothy G. Elston, Ph.D., associate vice president for academic administration, has been appointed to serve as the institution’s ombudsman.

The ombudsman provides impartial advice and information, aids in answering questions, assists in problem-solving, and makes referrals for use of the college’s resources and processes. The office helps students, parents, faculty, staff and other constituents navigate the bureaucracy to resolve academic, performance or employment-focused concerns. Essentially, the ombudsman facilitates communication and provides support and guidance, while supporting student, faculty and staff retention. All concerns brought to the ombudsman remain confidential.

“I am very excited by this new position, and I want to thank Dr. Scherrens and Dr. Parrish for giving it the go-ahead after a great deal of thought,” said Elston. “I strongly believe that students, faculty and staff can benefit from the establishment of the role of a college ombudsman.

“The office’s purpose is to serve as a neutral party when some sort of problem arises — be it academic or personnel — and when the individual believes it can be resolved with improved communication. I have done this for many years with students and parents, and now I look forward to assisting the rest of our campus, too.”

Elston joined Newberry College in 2004 as an assistant professor of history, and he was promoted to associate professor in 2009. He was appointed vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college in July 2011, a role he held until July 2018.