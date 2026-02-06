NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (1-0) opened the 2026 season in strong fashion, earning a 10–8 victory in its season opener at Setzler Field on Friday afternoon.

Newberry wasted little time setting the tone, jumping out to an early lead in the first quarter behind aggressive offensive pressure and solid draw control. Nicole DiNapoli got the Wolves on the board early, while Dakota Beasley and Tunie Mullen followed with goals to help Newberry build a 3–2 advantage after the opening period.

The Wolves found their rhythm in the second quarter, stretching the lead with a balanced scoring effort. Shannon Creagh emerged as a key offensive spark, netting two goals in the quarter as Newberry carried a 7–5 lead into halftime. Delaney Harrison added timely offense during the middle stages, keeping momentum firmly on Newberry’s side. Creagh continued to lead the attack in the second half, completing her hat trick to finish as the Wolves’ top scorer. Mullen ended the afternoon with two goals, while Harrison also tallied two goals. Beasley, DiNapoli, and Jadie Burnseach added a goal, showcasing Newberry’s offensive depth in the season debut.

Defensively, the Wolves were steady and composed, limiting second-chance opportunities and winning key possessions. Newberry finished the contest with 29 shots, 15 shots on goal, and 13 draw controls, allowing the Wolves to control tempo throughout the game. In goal, Presley Green and Catherine Downes split time and combined for eight saves, providing crucial stops during late pushes and helping preserve the season-opening victory.

Newberry returns home on Saturday, February 7, hosting Coker at 7:00 p.m. at Setzler Field.