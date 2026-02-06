NEWBERRY — The Lady Bulldogs, much like the boys team, entered Thursday’s contest needing a huge win to snap a two-game losing streak and they delivered. Newberry(6-11, 2-2 region 4-AAA) defeated Swansea(6-8, 0-4 region 4-AAA) by the score of 38-19 on Thursday, Jan. 29th at home.

Newberry varsity girl’s basketball team entered Thursday’s contest in desperate need of a win to keep up in the region standings. The two teams got off to a slow start on offense in the first quarter but Newberry was able to hold onto a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Senior forward Jasmine Robinson scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter.

The home team were able to put some distance between themselves and the visitors in the second quarter. They Lady Bulldogs were able to get out in transition and score some easy points. They were also able to dominate the offensive boards. Newberry led 24-13 at the half.

The second half was a struggle for both teams and it started off scoreless for the opening two minutes of the third quarter. Newberry was able to break the scoreless drought and would eventually make a run a late in the third quarter to extend their lead. Despite only scoring six points in the third period, the Lady Bulldogs still held a 30-17 lead at the end of the quarter.

The fourth quarter was much of the same thing from both teams and it was a struggle to score. Newberry would only allow the Lady Tigers to score two points in the final period and just six points in the second half. They would cruise to much needed region victory and move back to .500 in the region standings. The Lady Bulldogs would have four players score at four points in the game while they dominated the rebounding and turnover totals.

Newberry will have to keep that same energy for a quick turn around against region opponent Silver Bluff on the road. The two teams will meet on Friday, Jan. 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3119 or on X @TheNBOnews