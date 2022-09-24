NEWBERRY – Several proclamations were passed last week by Mayor Foster Senn and Newberry City Council as part of their September meeting.

The first was recognizing September 15-October 15, 2022, as National Hispanic Heritage month, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic culture in the nation, state and community.

Local resident, Liz Rivera, shared several events during the month with council to include a Table Talk at Newberry College on September 20 and October 4. Rivera said several Hispanic leaders from across the state would have a table set up during lunchtime at the college to speak with students.

Another event, Raise Your Voice, also held at Newberry College, will be on October 5 with students from the college’s Spanish department speaking as Hispanic American leaders in the United States. Rivera said more on these events would be advertised.

This year’s theme of Hispanic Heritage Month is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation,” encouraging that all voices are represented and welcomed to help build stronger communities and a stronger nation.

A proclamation designating October 2-8 as Public Power Week was also done last week. Utility Director Tim Baker shared that the week would include door prizes and giveaways for city utility customers to include a celebration being held on Thursday, October 6, at Marion Davis Park. Baker said the celebration would include activities for both children and adults and that more information would be announced closer to that date.

The city’s utilities department celebrates all of their utilities to include water, sewer and electricity during the week. The week is designated to recognize those behind the scenes that make contributions to the community.

Senn updated the community on a recent proclamation that was signed recognizing September 17-23 as Constitution Week, as September 17, 2022, marks the 235th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States by the Constitutional Convention.

New business:

Under new business, council approved first reading of an ordinance to amend chapter four of the city’s code of ordinances to better address the placement of small wireless facilities.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said as 5G becomes more prevalent as time goes on, what cities are seeing are more towers installed closer together and that they would hate to see downtown littered with 5G towers.

The city worked with Matheny-Burns Group, DeWitt said, to help them with recommendations for zoning to protect the historic downtown district. He said similar cities of Newberry’s size, such as Camden, had been working to do the same.

While the city already has an ordinance provided by the Municipal Association of South Carolina for small wireless facilities, City Attorney Robert Lake provided insight to the changes this ordinance would make.

Lake said if first reading was passed, it would add the definition of a historic property versus historic district, which was already included in the previously passed ordinance.

The change also would require a photograph, as far as the application for a permit, if someone were to make an application for a small wireless facility/structure.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker.

First reading was also passed to amend articles 5, 6 and 12 of the zoning ordinances of the city to better address the placement of small wireless facilities. Lake also spoke to these changes by saying while the original ordinance only spoke to installations in rights-of-way, this expanded to outside of the right of way and into any other location.

The ordinance, he said, included permitting requirements for cell towers, transmission towers, communication towers, antennas.

“It gives the city some protection as far as aesthetics,” he said.

The ordinance sets parameters of what requirements are required of the city once an application is made – how long the city has to respond and what happens if they don’t, etc.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson David Force. This ordinance will require two readings and a public hearing.

Other updates:

Assistant City Manager Jeff Wicker provided council with an update on city grants for the current fiscal year, noting the following applications for several city departments:

• Newberry Fire Department – a safety equipment grant through the Municipal Association of South Carolina for $2,000.

• Newberry Police Department – a grant to install dash cameras for $100,000 through the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a grant for body cameras and training ($4,000 per member of the department, with $2,000 city match) through the Municipal Insurance Risk Fund and finally, one for police vests through SCMIT ($2,000 per member of the department, with $1,000 city match).

• A South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority grant totaling $10,000,000 for the Kraft and Scott’s Creek sewer lines.

Wicker noted funding that was brought to the city through Senator Ronnie Cromer in the amount of $75,000 through South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism for downtown beautification.

“We’re most appreciative of Senator Cromer for doing that for us,” Senn said.

A resolution was approved by council with a motion by Holmes and second by Councilperson Carlton Kinard committing the city to providing a local match of $3,750 for a MASC Hometown Economic Development Grant (requested amount is $25,000) and following its procurement policy when securing services and products with grant funds.

Senn said the thought if the city received the grant would be to update the scout cabin at Willowbrook Park, making it more of a community center as well as a community garden in the park.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.