NEWBERRY COUNTY — Genice Elkins Hall has been elected to the National Board of Directors of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA).

Hall is the founding president of the Women Connecting Women chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) located in Newberry County. She was elected to the nine-member board during the National Women’s Leadership Conference held in Westminster, Colorado along with National President Cheryl Blair. Hall will serve on the National Board of ABWA as District 1 vice president representing South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Hall is a 1984 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Limestone College, Master’s of Social Work from the University of South Carolina and Ph.D. coursework in organizational leadership at Capella University. Hall’s professional credentials include licensed independent social worker and certified behavioral health coach. She has served as adjunct faculty at Piedmont Technical College (Newberry) and University of South Carolina – College of Social Work. She is a notary public, pubished author, certified health and wellness coach, and the owner of Grateful Guidance Life Counseling, LLC.

Hall has been a member of ABWA since 2007, serving as past president of the Columbia Triad Chapter and founder of the local Newberry league in 2020. She is active on a statewide and national level with South Carolina Area Council of ABWA, ambassador of ABWA and 2020 Top Ten Business Woman of ABWA.

Hall continues to be active in the local Women Connecting Women chapter of Newberry, South Carolina. The group will be recognizing National American Business Women’s Day on September 22 with a virtual Books and Beverages event that is open to the public. Membership is open to working women, college students and business owners.

Founded in 1949, ABWA’s mission is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support, and national recognition. For more information, contact abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com.