NEWBERRY COUNTY — What tone do you take when you talk to yourself? One’s inner voice is the narrative only they hear. It has a lot of power, and it is not always rational — or kind. For this reason, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) officials launched the “Be Kind to Your Mind” campaign on the first day of fall classes.

“We really want to help raise awareness about mental wellness and the need for vigilance and self-care,” PTC President Hope E. Rivers, Ph.D., said. “We want students to know we all struggle sometimes, and they are not alone. The ‘Be Kind to Your Mind’ slogan draws attention to the way we address ourselves internally. We want to encourage mindfulness and help students redirect negative thoughts. We all need to remember that family and friends love us just the way we are.”

The multi-campus initiative began on Aug. 22, with faculty and staff dressed in Be-Kind themed T-shirts personally greeting students with goodie bags, a card with suggested affirmations, and information about mental health resources. A video of faculty and staff introducing the campaign was played at the start of classes, and staff are undergoing special, self-paced training to help them support all students in being mentally well. The college also created a special website landing page (www.ptc.edu/bekind) where students can go for more information.

As part of the welcome-back event, students on the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood were invited to select from an assortment of positive statements printed on banners and express themselves with the banners while being photographed. The photo booth was a big hit. The most-selected sentiment was: “I Am Blessed.”

“I think it’s a great campaign,” said student Jaxon Connell, who is also a presidential ambassador at PTC who volunteered to help staff the first-day welcome table. “It was new to me. It’s all about mental health awareness. I am really glad they are reaching out and actively trying to help students.”

“Community colleges are about meeting students where they are and helping them map out a path to where they’d like to be — including ways that students can overcome any barriers they might be facing,” PTC Vice President for Student Affairs and Communications Josh Black said. “To do that, our instructors and our staff really get to know their students. This campaign helps reinforce the concept with students that we see them, we hear them, and we are here for them.”

The campaign will continue throughout the fall term.