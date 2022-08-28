PROSPERITY – The Newberry Republican Party was treated to a visit by Governor Henry McMaster during their monthly meeting in anticipation of the upcoming gubernatorial and midterm elections.

McMaster was greeted to a standing ovation by the elected officials and members of the public who attended the meeting at the Prosperity Town Center.

“Thank you. I’m very happy to be here and I appreciate the invitation,” McMaster said.

McMaster began his speech by stressing the importance of and urging the members of the community to vote in the upcoming elections.

“We have some elections coming up and if we don’t do our part, we are liable to lose some. I think South Carolina is going to be safe. We’re smart, we’re conservative, but we have to take that Congress back. Maybe, if we really work at it, we can get the Senate too, but we just cannot let this thing keep going the way it’s going,” he said.

McMaster spoke on what he considers his economic accomplishments in his time as governor of South Carolina.

“We eliminated the income tax on retired military. We raised the pay for state law enforcement, class A officers, and we also raised the pay on school teachers. When I took office, it was $30,000 for a new school teacher. Now it’s $40,000 and that’s not enough. We need to keep pushing it on up because those teachers hold the key to our children’s success,” he said.

McMaster also made specific mention of his affinity for Sheriff Lee Foster.

“By the way, I need to mention, there’s a fine sheriff in Newberry County. I know he’s a democrat, but he’s a friend and he’s helping me get re-elected. I ask you to take a good look at Lee Foster. He is a good man,” McMaster said.

McMaster spoke further on his time as governor.

“We have produced the strongest economy we have ever had in our state. We have more people working now than ever before. We produced a two-billion-dollar surplus. That’s the largest in our state’s history,” he said.

After mentioning the preservation of natural lands in the state and making reference to the heartbeat bill that was recently blocked by the South Carolina Supreme Court, McMaster thanked everyone for coming and sat back down next to his wife.

The McMaster campaign was reached out to and they gave a statement in regard to the upcoming election:

“People and businesses from all over the country, and even the world, want to move to South Carolina, not just because of the beautiful weather and beaches, but because of the clear, conservative leadership that other states lack. South Carolina is in the best fiscal shape ever under Governor McMaster. We are excited for the future of this state under his leadership.”

McMaster will go up against democratic hopeful Joe Cunningham on November 8.