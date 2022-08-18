NEWBERRY — This year, Newberry High School is celebrating 100 years of football and in honor of this momentous occasion, there will be two fall festivals held on campus.

The first will be held this Friday, Aug. 19, for opening night and the second will be Friday, September 30, during homecoming celebrations. The festivals will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will go until halftime. Admission to the football games allows entry into the festivals.

“We will join together for an evening of shopping, community outreach, and fun. We will have vendors from our local and state communities, churches, businesses and civic organizations. There will be games and activities for kids of all ages, as well as a Bulldog spirit face painting booth,” said Newberry High School Principal, Brandon Ross, Ed.D.

