NEWBERRY COUNTY — Both Mid-Carolina High and Newberry High were able to get their games in at the Chapin Jamboree on Friday, before inclement weather postponed the final contests until Saturday morning.

The Rebels recovered the opening kickoff against Irmo, as they used their opening drive for Anthony Wicker to score on a touchdown run. The Yellow Jackets would score 35 unanswered points for the victory. Wicker would be named offensive MVP of the game.

Newberry quarterback Bryce Satterwhite connected with Kyon Daniels with a touchdown pass, but the PAT was no good. Spring Valley scored a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the contest, as the Vikings’ PAT was good for the 7-6 final.

Newberry’s Jack Madison was named Offensive MVP of the game, while Tyler Houseal garnered Defensive honors.

Mid-Carolina will kick-off their 2022 season on Friday with the hosting of Saluda, while Newberry will host Union also on Friday.

This will be Newberry’s 101st year of football, as they will pay tribute to their last 100 years of football this season, as well as having played over a thousand games in their team history.