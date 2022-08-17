NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved second reading of an ordinance to rezone 3.87 acres, located at 411 S.C. Highway 39, Chappells, from R2-Rural to GC-General Commercial.

The purpose of the rezoning is for a potential storage facility. Council approved the second reading after Councilperson Nick Shealy made a motion and Councilperson Travis Reeder gave a second.

A third reading and a public hearing are required before the rezoning is official.

In other business, council approved first reading of an ordinance for leasing out certain county fairgrounds property.

According to County Administrator Christopher Inglese, there are two barns located at the fairgrounds and there is a Newberry County industry in need of warehouse space, for a temporary time.

“We met a couple of times; they indicated the space will work for them. We negotiated the terms and we will have a lease by second reading,” he said.

The basic terms of the lease will be $4,500 a month, for 18 months plus a six-month extension. Inglese said the money made from this lease will enable the county to get improvements made on the barns and put the front barn to use.

He also said that they will work with the historical society and get the items they have in storage into the back barn.

This first reading was approved following a motion by Councilperson Henry Livingston and a second by Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry.

