NEWBERRY — Filing for the nonpartisan elections in Newberry County recently came to a close, those who filed will appear on the November ballot.

For the Soil and Water District Commission, two seats are up for election. Rolf Mark Kiser, of Newberry, and Toni Willingham Warren, of Newberry, have filed to fill those seats.

On the School Board side, Quin Cureton, of Newberry, has filed for reelection for District 05. Hugh Gray, of Newberry, (who held the seat previously) has also filed for the seat.

Constance Young Shannon, of Newberry, has filed for District 7, the seat Clyde Hill currently holds.

Newberry County School Board District 2 is also up for reelection this year, but did not have anyone file. Incumbent Gerdi Lake said she plans to run as a write-in.

“I’d like to thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative for the last four years. Also, I owe you an explanation as to why my name will not be printed on the ballot for re-election in November, even though I am seeking re-election.

“Due to a family emergency with my mother, I did not timely file my petition to be printed on the November ballot for re-election. I was approximately 15 minutes late presenting my petition with the required signatures of 2% of the Newberry County School Board District 2 voters supporting my candidacy. I apologize to my supporters and especially to those who signed to have my name printed on the ballot. There will therefore be no name printed on the ballot as a candidate for School Board District 2.

“I want all to know that though my name will not be printed on the ballot, I am seeking re-election as a write-in candidate.”

