NEWBERRY — The Newberry County 4-H Tomato Project was on full display at the Grow Newberry Farmers Market, Saturday. Local youths sold tomato sandwiches and other products.

According to Alana West, 4-H and youth development agent with Clemson Extension, the tomatoes utilized at the market were grown by the youths in the Tomato Project.

“The kids have already made salsa, they learned how to do that and the salsa is going to the fair, in hopes of a blue ribbon and a premiere prize,” West said. “The culmination of the project is a contest where they are looking for the biggest, heaviest and ugliest.”

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, the organizers of the Grow Newberry Farmers Market, donated the table to Newberry County 4-H, according to West. This allowed the 4-H youths to sell sandwiches for a donation, along with other produce and cookbooks.

According to the Newberry County 4-H Facebook page, over $200 was raised during the day. That money will go toward making sure Newberry County 4-H can offer the Tomato Project and other projects, per the post.

The youths involved on Saturday, July 16, were Barrett Havird, Sam and Paisley West and Kathleen Mills.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.