NEWBERRY — It’s that time of year again and the school bells will be ringing again soon.

“In an effort to continue to bring like minds and the community together on behalf of our school age students, I would like to know if there are any businesses, organizations, churches, clubs and individuals, who would like to participate in providing the much-needed school supplies to our students,” said Councilperson Jackie Holmes.

If you are willing to participate in one big supply give away, email or call Holmes at jholmes@cityofnewberry.com or call 803-321-8710. Feel free to leave text messages as well.

“If the needed support is there, I will send out all the particulars as soon as possible to indicate date, time, and location,” Holmes added.