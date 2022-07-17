NEWBERRY — Recently, Newberry Academy graduate James Graham signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Newberry College.

Graham, 18, said he is attending Newberry College because he has always admired the Wolves baseball coaches and the team while he was growing up.

“Never really thought about playing anywhere else,” he said.

Since he was two years old Graham has been playing baseball, he said he remembers starting Coaches Pitch and being in the backyard dressed in his first catching gear.

“And my dad, Dennis Graham, throwing baseballs at my helmet so I would learn not to flinch and turn my head away,” he said.

Graham has played baseball at Newberry Academy for the past six years, playing primarily as a catcher.

“However, I have played all positions, basically wherever my coach, Scott Gardner, would need me,” he said.

While attending Newberry College, Graham said he will major in sports management, so that he can work in sports and recreation.

Graham said he has worked hard over the years and he has always seen himself playing college ball. He is looking forward to being part of a bigger team, growing as a player and a person, not to mention the next level competition.

“I would like to thank the Lord, my parents and family, Coach Gardner and all my coaches since I was two years old for believing in me and making me the player I am today. I also want to thank Coach Triplett and Coach Snyder for believing in me and giving me this awesome opportunity to play for the Newberry College Wolves,” Graham said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.